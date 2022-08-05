Khloé Kardashian apparently finds a new rumor involving her mom Kris Jenner and Taylor Swift too funny.

In case you've been living under a rock, Taylor came under intense fire this week after a sustainability marketing firm called Yard determined that she had the worst carbon footprint of any celebrity with a private jet, with her plane making a reported 170 trips in the past year, for a total of 8,293.54 metric tons of CO2 emissions. But while the news was obviously met with staunch criticism from plenty of climate activists and organizations, a large portion of the internet also used it as an opportunity to poke fun at the folklore singer's environmental impact. And the way they did it? Through memes, of course.

That said, some of the funniest ones involved a rumor about Kris allegedly leaking the data about Swift's jet. But despite Yard clearly stating that their findings were culled from the @CelebJets Twitter account, fans continued to create jokey content about this particular theory, which some believed could be true given the fact that Kylie Jenner was also recently called out as a "climate criminal" for her own private jet usage.

However, given that Kris has always been thought of as one of Hollywood's greatest PR masterminds, one fan account on Instagram uploaded a video of the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch saying she's "Kris fucking Jenner, which implied in the caption that she'd been the one to leak the info in order to shift attention away from critics of Kylie. So when Khloé herself ended up liking the post, it didn't take long for commenters to notice and react by writing things like "Momager Kris always has a backstory for whatever scandal her fam goes thru."

Neither Kris nor Khloé have directly commented on the post. In the meantime though, you can check out the meme for yourself below.