Khloé Kardashian Responds to People Saying She 'Changed' Face

Khloé Kardashian is over everyone accusing her of altering her looks.

In case you missed it, The Kardashians star made headlines earlier this week after hopping on Instagram to post photos from her new editorial for Sorbet magazine, which went viral after fans began comparing her appearance to Taylor Swift. But while she initially responded to the chatter in a follow-up post where she claimed her clip-in bangs "changed the shape" of her face, her statement didn't seem to do much in terms of staunching the online speculation — much to her chagrin.

So to shut down the plastic surgery and Photoshop fail rumors once and for all, Khloé returned to Instagram for a third time on Tuesday, January 3 to address the negativity in a direct response to several critics writing things like "I don’t think it was the bangs that changed your face" and “Ohhh it was the bangs that changed your face so much in these pics?”

“I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years,” the Good American co-founder said according to Us Weekly, before reiterating that “recently the only change is the bangs."

She continued, “I didn’t know I had to do a running list.”

That said, Khloé didn't stop there, as she also went on to say the mean-spirits comments were unnecessary, adding that “either way, attacking someone is sad in my opinion."

"Unprovoked is the saddest part,” she continued, prior to sarcastically telling the troll that they'd made her new year "so jolly."

The former Revenge Body host concluded, "If you are offended or don’t like what you see, you simply don’t have to say anything.”

You can read Us Weekly's entire report about Khloé's clapback here.