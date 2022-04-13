The Kardashian-Jenner-Wests have been called out for photoshop fails before, but usually the family chooses to ignore the online chatter. Khloé Kardashian's most recent retouching gaffe, however, outed itself after the Good American founder shared photos of daughter True Thompson with a caption that didn't quite add up.

In December 2021, Kim Kardashian shared pictures of her daughter Chicago and cousin True having some wholesome fun at Disneyland. A quick scroll on your Instagram feed might not have led you to believe something was awry, but an eagle-eyed TikToker claimed that she “instantly knew something was off,” saying that “True just looks obviously Photoshopped and like she’s not really there.”

Shortly thereafter, millions of fans continued the investigation, coming the the conclusion that the Kardashians had in fact edited True’s face on top of Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi’s, body.

“those look so edited im cackling,” a fan commented under Kim’s Instagram post. “Why is true looking like a sticker,” another added.

Though none of the sisters dignified the conspiracies with a response, the truth always finds a way to come out, and so when True’s fourth birthday party on Tuesday, April 12 was shared on Instagram, Khloé revealed — perhaps mistakenly —that she brought her daughter to the famous amusement park for the first time.

“Welllppp I f–ked this one up,” Khloe tweeted, admitting that the speculation was founded.

Her fans, who had already accepted the fib long ago, were hardly surprised, nor upset. They were, however, extremely confused by the decision. “It’s okay Khloe we already knew! We just wanna know why! Love you Koko,” one wrote. “i love her response lol i mean what else can she say?” another fan commented, adding “it’s not like they’re gonna get less famous for it hahaha.”

While we might never get answers, Khloé did use the opportunity — in true Kardashian form — for promotional purposes, concluding the tweet with: “Anyways….. let’s focus on something else, our show airs in a few days.” Is this all fodder for their new Hulu series? Will she discuss the double Disneyland debacle? Will we see them actively photoshop True onto Stormi's body? Only time will tell.