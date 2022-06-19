Khloé Kardashian has opened up about reliving Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.

According to People, the reality star called rewatching the painful moment a "form of therapy" during a recent Disney FYC Screening and Q&A for The Kardashians.

"It's not easy, but it's also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time," Khloé said, before going on to explain that she likes to "see how the rest of my family responds to things."

"Those little things mean a lot to me, and I like to see that stuff," she continued. "Just how the whole family — not about this situation, but any situation — how we all rally around one another in times that are hard for us."

Last December, Tristan was hit with a paternity lawsuit by personal trainer Maralee Nichols where she alleged the NBA star was the father of her child, who was conceived while he was still with Khloé. The claim was then confirmed in January by a paternity test, leading Tristan to issue a public apology to Khloé via his Instagram Story.

"You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he wrote. Tristan then went on to admit that he'd treated the mother of his daughter, True Thompson, over the years, appearing to allude to the heartache caused by his many infidelities, including the 2019 cheating scandal involving Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

However, Khloé's latest comments pertain to rewatching the scandal unfold while filming the first season of her family's new Hulu reality show. During one confessional segment, the Good American founder revealed that she's always found out about "what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world."

"A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you're not even gonna be a fucking heads up before the rest of the world? It's just an additional slap in my face," she said, while calling it "embarrassing" and "humiliating."

"Everything is an act of betrayal, everything is a lie. It's manipulation, it's deceit," as Khloé went on to say. "Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn't a baby involved? Absolutely not. And that shows a lot about his character. The entire thing is despicable."

