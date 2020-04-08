Khloé Kardashian May 'Never Date Again' After Tristan Thompson

It looks like Khloé Kardashian may not be interested in dating ever again.

Earlier today, Keeping Up With the Kardashians released a preview of this Thursday's episode in which Kris Jenner has a heart-to-heart conversation with Khloé about her love life. And while Khloé was open to fielding her mom's questions, she also made it clear that she hadn't even thought about seeing someone ever since the Tristan Thompson scandal.

"I have friends that are, like, 'I want to hook you up with someone,' [but] I just don't care," she told Kris, before explaining that she's focused on herself and being a good mother to True. "Who knows? Maybe I'll never date again."

That said, her answer obviously shook Kris who, in true mom fashion, responded by telling her daughter to freeze her eggs — though Khloé rebuked the suggestion by saying, "I'm not worried about it."

Not only that, but Khloé went on to say that she finds it "so strange that people find it such a negative when somebody wants to be single."

"Trust me, if I wanted to date, I would date. I want to invest my energy in my daughter, in my self-healing," she said, "And I think that should be really empowering, and it should be more rewarded rather than frowned upon."

