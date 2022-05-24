Khloé Kardashian is taking her singledom in stride.

However, one zoomed-out snap of a photographer taking a pic of Hollywood's freakiest couple inadvertently ended up becoming a meme on Twitter — mostly thanks to Khloé.

In the photo, Koko can be seen standing by herself with a glass of wine in what can only be described as a very moody, Lana Del Rey look. So given the extreme visual dichotomy between the Good American founder and MGK and Megan's loved-up glamour shot, it didn't take long for one fan account to tweet out the photo with the extremely relatable caption: "my love life summed up in one photo." And Khloé's response? "Same girl lol it's a vibe though."

But while she may have taken the joke well, Khloé's love life hasn't exactly been a laughing matter, seeing as how she's spent the past several years embroiled in near-constant cheating scandals and controversies thanks to her ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter, True.

Granted, while the pair have been stuck in a seemingly endless cycle of reconciliation and reunion ever since Tristan notoriously hooked up with Kylie Jenner's then-best friend, Jordyn Woods, things seem to have dramatically cooled off following the NBA star's recent paternity mess, with the two just acting as civil co-parents for the time being. So honestly, it's kind of nice to see that Khloé is unbothered and enjoying her glass of wine in the Italian Riveria.

Check out the meme and Khloé's response below.

Same girl lol it’s a vibe though — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 23, 2022