The latest culinary innovation from KFC, the fast food franchise that dared to replace buns with even more fried chicken, has arrived in the form of a donut and chicken sandwich. Featuring a crispy fried chicken patty stuck between two hot glazed donuts, the sticky concoction comes as both a sandwich and a chicken strip basket combo. It also has the power to immediately induce heart-burn with one photo.

Some have speculated that this latest addition to the menu is KFC's answer to the great chicken sandwich wars of summer 2019 with Chick Fil-A and Popeye's. The chaotic food combo has previously had minor success in smaller restaurants like Federal Donuts in Philadelphia and Astro Donuts & Fried Chicken in Washington DC and LA, but this marks the first time a donut chicken sandwich has ever been rolled out nationally.

However, KFC is by no means a stranger to shocking and unlikely combinations. In the past year alone, the fast food brand has had their mascot perform a DJ set at Ultra Music Festival, created their own anime dating simulator and, most recently, teamed up with MLMA and Crocs on a pair of deep-fried clogs. The indulgent edible is only the latest thoroughly insane move from the finger-lickin' brand's ongoing marketing rampage.

Photo courtesy of KFC

