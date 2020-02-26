Some have speculated that this latest addition to the menu is KFC's answer to the great chicken sandwich wars of summer 2019 with Chick Fil-A and Popeye's . The chaotic food combo has previously had minor success in smaller restaurants like Federal Donuts in Philadelphia and Astro Donuts & Fried Chicken in Washington DC and LA, but this marks the first time a donut chicken sandwich has ever been rolled out nationally.

However, KFC is by no means a stranger to shocking and unlikely combinations. In the past year alone, the fast food brand has had their mascot perform a DJ set at Ultra Music Festival, created their own anime dating simulator and, most recently, teamed up with MLMA and Crocs on a pair of deep-fried clogs. The indulgent edible is only the latest thoroughly insane move from the finger-lickin' brand's ongoing marketing rampage.