Ketanji Brown Jackson has been nominated for the Supreme Court.

On Friday, President Joe Biden announced Jackson, who currently serves on DC's federal appellate court, as his pick to replace retiring justice Stephen Breyer. If confirmed, she'll make history as the first Black woman to sit in the nation's highest court, per the Washington Post.

“For too long, our government, our courts, haven't looked like America,” Biden said. “I believe it's time that we have a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation with a nominee of extraordinary qualifications, and that we inspire all young people to believe that they can one day serve their country at the highest level.”

Following Biden's remarks, Jackson thanked both God for "delivering me to this point in my professional journey" and her father, a school teacher turned law student, who inspired her to pursue a career in law, adding that "some of my earliest memories are of him sitting at the kitchen table reading his books."

"My life has been blessed beyond measure and I do know that one can only come this far by faith," she continued. "Among my many blessings, and indeed the very first, is the fact that I was born in this great country."

Jackson then went on to reference the Russia's current invasion of Ukraine, saying she was "especially grateful" to the president for "discharging your constitutional duty in service of our democracy, with all that is going on in the world today."

She said, "The United States of America is the greatest beacon of hope and democracy the world has ever known."

Senate Democrats hope to confirm her by mid-April. In the meantime, you can read the Washington Post's live report here.