Kesha famously "is who she is," but is apparently still figuring out what that is.The ever-ethereal, impossible-to-pin-down popstar came out in a Pride Month Instagram post as "not gay" and "not straight."

Wishing her 3.1 million followers a happy Pride, the "Praying" singer explained where she falls on the rainbow, which is more so somewhere among the clouds. Embracing all things fluidity, and rejecting labels, Kesha expressed her love for humanity itself.

“I’m not gay. I’m not straight,” she said in the caption. “I don’t know what I am. I love people. I love people because we are all our own little consciousness journeys, dancing around the sun.”

In our case, we’re dancing around the sun to Kesha’s Pride anthem “We R Who We R” and plan to do so up until June 24 during her Pride Month performance as the headliner of Stonewall Day.

The show will also feature performances from Betty, Mila Jam and Shea Diamond with choreography by Stonewall Day Creative Director Kellen Stancil. Celebrity video cameos include Barack Obama, Rufus Wainwright, Adam Lambert, Billy Porter, Conchita Wurst, Tom Daley, Chelsea Clinton and Dustin Lance Black, making for a star-studded marquee and an absolute nightmare blunt rotation.

Stonewall Day marks the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, the uprising lead by Marsha P. Johnson and black trans women in response to a violent police raid of the known LGBTQ+ haven, the Stonewall Inn, which became pivotal in the gay liberation movement.

“Stonewall is a special place for the queer community,” Kesha said in a statement announcing her Stonewall Day performance, “and I cannot wait to honor and celebrate how fare we have come while standing in the conviction that the fight for equality in this country is ever upon us, and I will never back down. Come dance with me!”

“I refuse to be anything, really, except open to it all,” her caption continues. “I know it can be confusing sometimes, but you are so seen and loved. Love u animals, happy pride.”

And, in a final message showing pride for the community, Kesha notes she’s been wearing the same shirt for four days straight: “Also yes, I’ve been wearing the same thing for like 4 days. What? #happypride #pridemonth #pride.” Long live rejecting labels and laundry! Wishing Kesha a happy pride.