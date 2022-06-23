There was a whole lot going at Louis Vuitton's menswear show today, which was put together entirely by the in-house design team (Virgil Abloh's successor is rumored to be announced in time for the next men's outing).

There was the bright yellow runway staged in the Louvre Palace, prelude video that opened the show and a live marching band from Florida A&M university dressed in their school colors. There were even bleachers step up with guests dressed to resemble a giant rainbow.

Kendrick Lamar, a longtime friend of Abloh (he's been wearing his stuff since the very beginning, from the designer's Pyrex Vision days all the way to his Super Bowl slot in LV men's), debuted live renditions of "N95" and "Savior" from his latest album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers. He improvised some lyrics to honor Abloh.

He performed from his seat as the models paraded down the runway, while seatmate Naomi Campbell bopped to the music and took videos. Lamar, who also next to his manager Dave Free and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, wore one of Vuitton's signature billowy men's suits.

The final bow was taken by the menswear design time after models held a rainbow flag at the end of the show. Other stars present included Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, J Balvin, Tyga, Joel Edgerton, Victor Cruz, Russell Westbrook, Edgar Ramirez, Luka Sabbat, designers Nicolas Ghesquière Amina Muaddi,