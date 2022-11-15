Kendrick Lamar dedicated his Instagram grid to Martine Rose this week, uploading an appreciation post of the British-Jamaican menswear designer.

"bucketlist to work with martine rose she camera shy but gangsta say hello to my young," the rapper captioned his post alongside a series of moodboard shots and sketches of designs Rose and Lamar created for his Big Steppers tour wardrobe.

The sketches show hoodies with "Martine Rose" scribbles, black leather pants and leather wrap vests. Rose, a critically acclaimed menswear designer, has been one of London's most prominent rising stars and is known for her experiences and interest in rave, hip-hop and punk subcultures.

She's also tapped to be the guest designer for the menswear trade show Pitti Uomo in Florence next January, an honor bestowed on past designers like Grace Wales Bonner and Telfar Clemens. Rose was also rumored to be in talks to replace Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton, whose last menswear show Lamar performed at.

Lamar was in the UK (where Rose is based) the past week for Big Steppers tour, which concludes in December with the final Oceania leg.