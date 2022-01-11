Kendall Jenner has finally responded to critics of the risqué dress she wore to a friend's wedding.

In November, the star raised eyebrows for wearing a Mônot cutout dress to pal Lauren Perez's Miami wedding, with many accusing her of trying to steal the spotlight with her "blatantly disrespectful" outfit. And though you'd think the hubbub would've died down by now, Perez's recent post looking back at her "greatest night of 2021" ended up reigniting the conversation and , this time, Jenner herself got involved.

In a couple of pics from the reception, the supermodel can be seen celebrating her friend's nupitals while sporting the dress-in-question, which led to one person commenting, "Inappropriate outfit at a wedding @kendalljenner, I'm embarrassed for you. #cringe."

However, another person wrote that "if the bride herself doesn't gaf, why do you care," while imploring them to "relax." And it seemed like Perez agreed as she made it clear in her own response that she was obsessed with her bridesmaid's party fit.

"tell ‘em! SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT!," Perez wrote, before Jenner also decided to chime in by replying, "Obvi, asked for your approval in advance, too. We love a beach wedding." So there you have it.

Check out the comments on Perez's post below.