Kendall Jenner fans are shutting down a sexist comment made by one former basketball pro.

Last week, the supermodel called it quits with boyfriend Devin Booker after two years of dating, which was reportedly spurred by Jenner feeling like the two were on "different paths," as the Phoenix Suns star was supposedly more focused on his own career.

"[Kendall and Devin] have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page," as one source told ET at the time, mentioning that there was a possibility of the exes getting back together. However, this "reconciliation" seemingly happened far faster than anyone else was expecting after the two were spotted kissing just a few days later, which led to some negative online commentary from one ex-NBA player.

"With the 2022 @NBA draft completion yesterday, one big name has yet to find a home," Andrew Bogut tweeted in response to the breakup rumors.

"Which team will snap up @KendallJenner??," he continued before sarcastically calling her a "versatile" and "solid talent," who "marks around team culture + habit of endless self-promotion."

Bogut then disgustingly added, "Doctors will need to do medical as body has been banged up."

Needless to say, his slut shaming "joke" wasn't met with much enthusiasm from those (rightfully) criticizing Bogut for his "gross" and "misogynistic" remarks, with one person writing, "this is an awful way to speak about a woman."

Such a gross remark. — Taryn Waters (@taz85) June 25, 2022

Listen, not a KJ fan…but this is mysoginistic and gross. Also- if that is what a “banged up body” looks like- someone come back over me with their truck. Fuck this guy. https://t.co/JcWuB4nMSx — 🌹Mannie🌹 (@MAnnie3283) June 29, 2022

This is an awful way to speak about a woman. — BEE (@Bocean__) June 26, 2022

Meanwhile, others took Bogut to task for being "a grown man talking like this," especially seeing as how he's also "married with kids and too old to be tweeting weird shit like this…"

you’re a grown man talking like this. corny. https://t.co/6E4LfkBM2C — Jamal Cristopher (@JamCristopher) June 28, 2022

You are married with kids and too old to be tweeting weird shit like this… https://t.co/kPScfYYjxL — UnapologeticAyesha (@AyeshaAlerts) June 28, 2022

Have some fuckin shame you’re 36 tweeting like this man https://t.co/IfuM9ApqxR — Jt ⁰ (@HunchoJt__) June 28, 2022

Even so, Bogut didn't seem too bothered by the backlash, as he later responded by doubling down on his comments with another snide tweet, where he made a faux "apology" and a tired quip about Jenner's "elite level of rebounding." But even though Jenner has yet to respond to this new round of nasty "rebound" jokes, let's just hope she continues to remember that she's in "full control of where I throw this cooch" — regardless of whatever some salty wash-up says.

