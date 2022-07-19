Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are back on.

According to E! News, a source close to the supermodel revealed that the two are "fully back together" after having "worked out their issues," adding that they've "decided they want to move forward and be together."

"They moved on and it's going really well," they said. "They have been spending a lot of time together recently and Devin was her date to her friend Lauren's wedding over the weekend in Napa."

Their romantic reconciliation comes just a few weeks after an insider speaking to ET confirmed the breakup, which they attributed to Jenner feeling like they were "on different paths" after two years together.

"[Kendall and Devin] have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page," they explained at the time. Even so, the source also said that there was also talk of the pair potentially getting back together, which only sent the rumor mill into overdrive after the exes were spotted kissing before hanging out at a Fourth of July party a couple days later.

Unfortunately though, the whispers also led to some misogynistic commentary from a former NBA player named Andrew Bogut, who used photographic evidence of their reconciliation process to slut shame Jenner with a gross joke about her history of dating basketball players like Booker and Ben Simmons.

"Which team will snap up @KendallJenner??," he said. "Solid talent, versatile. ?? marks around team culture + habit of endless self promotion. Doctors will need to do medical as body has been banged up." Except unlike Bogut, the rest of us are aware that it's 2022 and that Jenner can do whatever the fuck she wants. Because as she said herself, "they act like I'm not in full control of where I throw this cooch," and if that means getting back with her ex, then so be it.

Neither Jenner nor Booker have confirmed the report. In the meantime though, you can read E! News' entire report here.