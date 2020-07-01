No one knows a model's angles better than she does, which makes Kendall Jenner's at-home photoshoot for Burberry a fitting proposition in light of travel and gathering restrictions caused by the pandemic.

For the British label's new campaign, which was unveiled this morning, she shot a series of self-portraits using her own computer. She also shows off pieces from the new TB summer monogram collection, an updated take on the Peter Saville-designed TB logo prints introduced by chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci in 2018.

This time around, the graphic interlocking TB initials (an ode to founder Thomas Burberry) are slightly larger and come in new shades of like azure blue, graphite and cobalt blue with orange accents.

The new print is featured on items like a sporty bikini and bright bodysuit that Kendall wears in the campaign, as well as other summer-ready, lightweight pieces for men and women.

Tisci also enlisted creatives like Nick Night and Katy England to help with the project, which includes a video component set in a surreal CGI geometric world inspired by skateparks and swimming pools.

The new TB Summer Monogram collection is available online on Burberry's site.