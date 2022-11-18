The last of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters to become a mother is now expecting, thanks to horse sperm. Kendall Jenner announced that her horse surrogate took an embryo as planned, according to Page Six.

The 27-year-old supermodel got the news on this week’s new episode of The Kardashians. While getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala, Jenner exclaimed, “Oh my God, I’m having a baby,” before adding the caveat that it would be a baby horse.

After deciding she wanted a foal last year, Jenner shared that she asked her hairstylist Jen Atkin for horse sperm. She detailed, “Jen was like, ‘I really wanna get something great for Kendall for her birthday.’ And I was like, ‘Sperm. Horse sperm.”’ Really, what more could a girl ask for?

Still, Jenner was picky with her sperm. The stud, or male horse, had to be an Olympian, she revealed. Of course, the daughter of Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner added, “Only Olympians around here.”

This isn’t the first time the Jenner clan has opened up about children on the family’s show. On the last season of the Hulu series, Kris Jenner expressed her desire for grandchildren, pushing Kendall to at least freeze her eggs.

Jenner, who has dated NBA star Devin Booker since 2020, reiterated the same hesitancy Wednesday as last season. She said, “I’m still enjoying life on my own. And I’m OK with that right now.” Though she’s just horsing around right now, Jenner is clearly on the path to motherhood.