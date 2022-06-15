Unsuspecting Twitter users were greeted (jumpscared?) today by a bleach-blond, spray-tanned, baby-smooth Ryan Gosling in a... jean vest? Jest?

Almost two months after tweeting the first look at Margot Robbie’s Barbie, Warner Bros. Pictures has gifted us with the first photo of Ryan Gosling as Ken in next year’s Barbie, for which production is currently underway.

After the first tweet was made in April, people began speculating that the Greta Gerwig-directed flick is set in the ‘80s. While little has been revealed or confirmed about the film, including the time period in which it takes place, this theory would certainly help explain why Gosling is shirtless except for a jean vest with the collar popped.

And while Gosling’s Ken is definitely giving “life in plastic,” not everyone thinks it's fantastic:

If you aren’t quite sure how to feel about Gosling’s Ken, never fear. Both Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa — of Shang-Chi and Sex Education fame — are also set to play different versions of the iconic plastic doll. (Manifesting sneak peeks of their Kens this very moment.) Hopefully, Liu and Gatwa’s costumes will diverge from Gosling’s Canadian tuxedo and Ken-branded boxers combo.

With its talented cast and crew and (speculated) nostalgia-fueled ‘80s vibe, Barbie is practically a shoo-in for the movie of next summer — and dare I say the century? Honestly, if it can even hold a candle to Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper, I’ll call that a win.