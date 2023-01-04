In a digital age where more people are documenting every part of the lives of their children, Kelly Osbourne is just one of many people taking a step back from sharing every part of their lives.

Osbourne's mother, Sharon, spilled the beans about the name of her new grandson on live television. "She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her," she said on The Talk, a UK talk show.

Since then, headlines from all over were surprised to learn that the first-time mother has "secretly" given birth. That was intentional, and Osbourne took to Instagram to assert that she wishes to maintain her privacy.

In a short and sweet message, she said, "I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby."

Osbourne, who shares her first bundle of joy with Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson, has spoken about her excited parents violating her privacy in the past. In a recently interview with People, she revealed that her father Ozzy Osbourne has "fucking told everybody" about the sex of her child.

Osbourne joins a wave of people cutting back on how much they share on social media, whether due to recognizing the dangers of posting pictures of their children or just realizing that certain things can be kept private. Gigi Hadid has asked paparazzi to blur her daughter's face before publishing photos and refuses to share photos online unless she is turned away. Likewise, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds keep their children off of social media.

While we applaud Sharon and Ozzy for being such happy grandparents, hopefully they are more tight-lipped in the future regarding details of the newest addition to their family.