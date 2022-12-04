The rumors are true: Keke Palmer is expecting her first child.

During her Saturday Night Live monologue on December 3, the 29-year-old actress confirmed ongoing pregnancy rumors — complete with a surprise reveal of her baby bump. "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant, and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer said, throwing her long coat open to show off her exposed belly.

Palmer also poked fun at the rumor mill in her monologue. "I gotta say though, it's bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, but it's even worse when they're correct," she laughed. "I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low because I got a lot of stuff going on."

The baby will be Palmer's first child with boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson, who took to his Instagram Story this morning to share a series of images of the actress, including one of her and her baby bump simply captioned "2023 ❤️." Palmer and Jackson, who is the brother of Insecure actor Sarunas Jackson, first went Instagram official last year, though their relationship has remained largely private.

Palmer has been busy lately, from dominating the Nope press tour, to working on her own aptly-named podcast Baby, This is Keke Palmer, and launching her own digital platform for creators called KeyTV.

Closing out her monologue, Palmer reminded viewers who remember her as a child actor that she's now a grown woman: "Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do."