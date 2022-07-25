The incomparable Keke Palmer is back to remind you she is, well, just that. Incomparable. In response to a viral tweet that analyzed Palmer’s and Zendaya’s acting careers as an example of "how colorism plays out in Hollywood," Palmer called out the colorism involved in simply drawing the comparison between the two actors.

Related | Keke Palmer Is a National Treasure

“A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone,” Palmer replied to the original post. “I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”

THIS is the Keke Palmer we know and love, always ready to remind us she is second to none. And beyond that, why pit her against anyone?

Both Palmer and Zendaya were child stars on hit teen shows. Both have pursued acclaimed and varied roles since, and both are supportive of the other’s success. Palmer prodded the original poster of the tweet, a fan of both stars, to question their desire to draw a line between the two, and didn’t hesitate to state the acting chops that lead her to her "breakout moment" in Jordan Peele’s Nope, though true stans would say justice for True Jackson VP and Akeelah and the Bee.

"I've been a leading lady since I was 11 years old,” Palmer noted in a second tweet. “I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that's the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I've had a blessed career thus far, I couldn't ask for more but God continues to surprise me."

The premier of Nope, Jordan Peele’s latest director credit starring Keke Palmer as Emerald Haywood alongside Daniel Kaluuya as OJ, topped the US box office with $44 million in ticket sales last weekend. While the film’s success is astounding, we can’t say we’re completely surprised.

Everything Keke Palmer does is internet gold, but her new role gives her a chance to tap into all aspects of her illustrious career. If you were to ask us whether anyone else could play Emerald the way Palmer does, the answer would have to be a resounding, Nope!