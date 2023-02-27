Ke Huy Quan Makes History at the SAG Awards

Ke Huy Quan continues to break barriers for Asian Americans in entertainment.

At the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, Quan took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his work as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once (EEAAO). The 51-year-old, a former refugee from Vietnam, is the first-ever Asian male actor to win a SAG Award.

Taking the stage for an emotional acceptance speech, the 51-year-old acknowledged the achievement and thanked everyone who contributed to "changes" in the Hollywood landscape. "Recently, I was told that if I won, I would be the very first Asian actor to win in this category," Quan said. "When I heard this, I quickly realized this moment doesn't belong to just me, it also belongs to everyone who asked for change."

After thanking his fellow cast members, Quan spoke directly to aspiring actors and entertainers in the audience and at home, adding, "To all those at home who are watching, who are struggling and waiting to be seen, please keep on going because the spotlight will one day find you ... Thank you everyone so much for rooting for me — I will be rooting for you."

Amidst an awards-season sweep by EEAAO, which notably featured a mostly Asian cast, Quan was joined in history making on Sunday by his on-screen wife Michelle Yeoh, who became the first Asian woman to ever win a leading acting award at the SAG Awards. Previously, Yeoh made history as the first Asian actress nominee at the Oscars.

Quan, who has been open about the discrimination and career setbacks he faced after first appearing on-screen as a child actor in 1985's The Goonies, has become one of this year's most awarded entertainers. In addition to the SAG Award, he's celebrated both wins and nominations at the Critics Choice Movie Awards, Golden Globes, and Academy Awards.

Watch Quan's full acceptance speech below.