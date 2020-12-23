Katy Perry is finally coming clean to Zooey Deschanel.

On Monday, the two had an Instagram Live conversation about Perry's new "Not the End of the World" music video, in which Deschanel is abducted by aliens who believe she is the pop star. However, on the topic of their striking resemblance to each other, Perry also ended up confessing that she used to impersonate Deschanel in the early aughts. And apparently it was all about getting into the club!

According to the Smile singer, it all started when she first moved to L.A. as "a nobody" and her famous doppelgänger was "just getting so huge at that time."

"It was like Zooey Deschanel ran the world," she began. "In that moment, I was so complimented to look like you, but I have to admit something to you on a Live."

"When I first got to L.A., I went to the club a lot. And I wanted to get into the club and I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing," Perry continued, before sheepishly admitting, "And sometimes, I would pose as you to get into the club."

Deschanel's response though? Well, it turns out that she was actually aware of what Perry was doing thanks to a number of people who told her they'd seen "her" out.

"People would be like, 'I saw you!' But I'm such a goody two-shoes and people kept going, 'I saw you out! I made eye contact with you!' And I was like, 'No!,'" she recalled. "And then everybody kept telling me about this girl Katy, 'Katy, who looks just like you,' and I'm like, 'Who is this Katy?'"

However, Deschanel then went on to add that she "was so relieved" when she finally met Perry and discovered that she was "so pretty."

"You never know when people say you look like somebody what they're gonna look like," she explained. "And I was like, 'Oh my gosh, she's gorgeous. Thank you.'"

And though things are obviously all good now between the two, Perry did go on to offer Deschanel a sincere apology for her past "wild child" antics.

"I was turned up to 11 at the club," she said before adding, "I'm sorry if I misrepresented you. I wanted to say that now."

Watch their conversation for yourself, below.