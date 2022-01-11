More than a decade into her career, Katy Perry is still serving her over-the-top, kitschy visuals to go along with her quirky performances (as her Las Vegas residency currently demonstrates).

But for the futuristic music video for "When I'm Gone," the electropop anthem she and Alesso teamed up on, Perry is decidedly more stripped down — in place of the gaudy costumes and props, the pop star is serving choreography, her signature long black hair and a hefty dose of fashion.

Stylist Tatiana Waterford outfitted Perry in a mix of emerging and high-end brands alongside custom and vintage pieces. For instance, an archive Jean Paul Gaultier bustier Perry bought from luxury vintage dealer Opulent Addict was paired with black wide-legged pants from buzzy Parisian label Y/Project.

She also wears Vivienne Westwood, a custom Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit with with corset-tie detailing and shoes from The Attico, Paco Rabanne and Gianvito Rossi. Among the emerging brands featured are Joanna Prazmo, a London-based label known for its unconventional materials and mold-making techniques (the brand was pulled from Waterford after she discovered it on Instagram platform UpNextDesigner). She made the custom "Stocking" dress Perry wore for her "wet look."

Laurel DeWitt, the "metal and chain queen" who's made pieces for Beyoncé and Chloe Bailey's music videos, provided the chainmail and crystal halter top, which Waterford paired with white cargo pants from Bottega Veneta. See all the looks she wore in the "When I'm Gone" video, below.