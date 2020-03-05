Katy Perry has announced her pregnancy through the medium of a gorgeous, glowing music video. She and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together, heir to a multi-million dollar fortune of streaming profits, Nordstrom Rack heels, and Lord of the Rings memorabilia.

Perry's new video for "Never Worn White," the latest of her introspective and underrated recent singles about love and loss and nostalgia, appears dedicated to Bloom and their upcoming nuptials. She's never worn white and she wants to get it right! Especially after the whole Russell Brand thing. We see her cradling a bump and wearing a wedding gown in the visual, which also features a surplus of floral arrangements.

Perry and Bloom have been together, on and off, since 2016. I personally treasure them as a celebrity couple unafraid to paddle board naked or board a megayacht with Jeff Bezos. Bloom has one child already, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.