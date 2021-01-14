It's wild to think, but this year marks Pokémon's 25th anniversary — and that can only mean one thing: Finally, Pikachu is legally allowed to rent a car. It also means that the beloved video game and entertainment franchise is gearing up for a year-long celebration full of collaborations and events around the world to mark the landmark year.

And right out of the gate, fresh off a Pokémon GO collab with Gucci and The North Face, Pokémon is rolling out a musical partnership with Universal Music Group called P25 Music, headlined by none other than Katy Perry. Specifics about what P25 Music will entail are still under wraps, but the yearlong program is said to feature surprise musical events with a range of pop stars, from up-and-coming talent to marquee names like Perry, off the major label's roster.

Related | The North Face x Gucci Collab Is Coming to Pokémon GO

While Perry might like a somewhat random pull to headline the program (Jigglypuff's agent could not be reached for comment), the new mother is actually, like the true '90s kid she is, a self-professed lifelong fan of Pokémon.

"Pokémon has been a constant in my life from playing the original video games on my Game Boy, to trading Pokémon TCG cards at lunch, to the adventures of catching Pokémon on the street with Pokémon GO," Perry said in a statement. "I've even visited the Pokémon Café in Japan while on tour! It is an honor to be chosen to help celebrate a franchise that has given me so much joy in the last 25 years, and to be able to watch it evolve in the ways it's provided that kind of electric joy for the kids in my life and around the world."

Fans are encouraged to visit the official 25th anniversary website to keep up-to-date on all of the year's planned celebrations and while they're at it, take a trip down memory lane with a brand new video that encompasses Pokémon's entire 25 year history.