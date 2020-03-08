Katy Perry recently announced that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom are going to be parents soon. She's pregnant, and she's made that very apparent in her new "Never Worn White" music video. But that isn't stopping her from giving a major performance in a huge stadium.

The pop star took the stage at the Women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne, and performed an International Women's Day-themed show. She sang her hit singles "Roar" and "Firework" for the crowd of sports fans, and had the perfect, in-theme backup dancers behind her: giant cricket bats in heels. Yup.

People, of course, couldn't help but take notice. This was another epic performance, reminiscent of Perry's Super Bowl halftime show in 2015, which featured dancing sharks.

During the performance, Perry also revealed that she's hoping her baby turns out to be a girl.