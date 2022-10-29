Katy Perry isn't blinking twice over a viral clone conspiracy theory.



In case you missed it, the "Dark Horse" singer became a trending topic of discussion earlier this week after the internet found an odd video from her Sunday night performance for her "Play Las Vegas" residency, in which she appears to be suffering from an eye issue.

"Her clone was glitching. That’s scary,” as a fan wrote on a TikTok where her right eye is twitching uncontrollably, before others chimed in with similar jokes about a "mechanical failure," speculating that "her robot" must have "lost the wifi connection," because it "seems to glitch a lot.” You know, just like "that baby doll you had as a kid with the eye that kept closing" or Avril Lavigne, who's long been rumored to have a clone named "Melissa Vandella."

But after almost a week of clone talk, Perry herself has finally addressed the speculation by tackling the conspiracy head-on in a cheeky Instagram post about the video, in which she also plugged her residency in the caption by writing, "Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!.”

“The show’s set list is a fun through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers!," the pop star continued. “This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all. Heck I pour beer out of my tits (that’s a party trick too… I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!)." And just to cap things off Perry ended her post by telling fans that "we’ll drink" if they come see her perform next year, alongside the pretty hilarious hashtag "#chainedtothealgorithm."

Check out Perry's post for yourself below.