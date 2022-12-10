Kathy Hilton is sending an apology to Mariska Hargitay after a clip of the two went viral on social media.

While on stage at 2022 People's Choice Awards earlier this week, Hilton is seen digging through her purse and casually applying lip gloss in the background during Hargitay's acceptance speech — overshadowing the actress' heartfelt words and message of empowerment. Hilton and her fellow RHOBH castmates were on stage to present the award for Drama TV Star of 2022 to the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star.

In a new interview with Extra, Hilton took the opportunity to clear the air about the incident. As she explains, she felt a sneeze coming on and opened her bag to search for a tissue. When she wasn't able to find one, she "got nervous and just put some lipstick on," adding, "I thought the camera isn't going to be focused on me."

"I adore and I respect Mariska very much, I already reached out to her, DMed her, I want to get her address, I feel terrible," Hilton said, addressing Hargitay directly. "I apologize, Mariska, I am really sorry. I look forward to talking to you." She added, "I would never do anything to be rude intentionally and I'm really sorry."

Photo via Getty Images / FilmMagic / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin

