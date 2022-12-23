Kate Moss' Sister Says 'Life Isn't Fair' Amid 'Nepo Baby' Claims

Kate Moss' little sister is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the "nepo baby" debate.

On Wednesday, Lottie Moss came under fire for a string of posts defending her success in response to claims that she was handed her modeling career — mostly because of her older half-sister.

“I’m so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren’t rich and famous or successful,” the 24-year-old wrote in a series of tweets, which have since been deleted.

“Obviously it’s not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that. But guess what? Life isn’t fair," she continued before advising her followers in a follow-up tweet to stop "being negative about other peoples success go and try and create your own!"

“I'm obviously am so grateful that I have had the opportunities I’ve had don’t get it twisted," as Lottie also went on to say. "Obviously I’m privileged being related to a huge model also. And am privileged for numerous other reasons and as I say I am grateful for it all."

She added, "But shitting on others because of it makes NO sense.”

Lottie's tweets come amid an internet-wide debate spurred by New York Magazine's recent cover story on nepotism in the entertainment industry and the privilege possessed by people like Zoë Kravitz, Maude Apatow and Dakota Johnson thanks to their famous families. However, the controversy really heated up once Lily-Rose Depp — who was also mentioned in the article — pushed back against the "nepo baby" label, claiming that "the internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things."

"Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door," she said. "There’s a lot of work that comes after that."

Lottie has yet to comment further on the controversy. However, you can still check out screenshots of her tweets below.

Lottie Moss (Kate Moss's half-sister) tweets controversial takes on nepotism pic.twitter.com/ChMJQ1GyoJ — MODELS (@ModelsFacts) December 21, 2022