Kate Moss Joins the NFT Craze

As much as we think we know about Kate Moss the supermodel, not much can be said the same about her personal life. The British fashion icon, who famously doesn't have a social media account (just her talent agency lives on Instagram), is notoriously private and rarely gives interviews these days.

But for a few lucky fans with money to spare, they can now own a piece of Moss through the trendy world of NFTs. She partnered with art collective MITNFT to create a series of videos capturing her intimate moments of her daily life: "Drive With Kate," "Walk With Kate" and "Sleep with Kate," all of which will be auctioned off as non-fungible tokens through digital platform Foundation starting April 13 at 9am EST for 24 hours.

"Art for me has always been about the moment," Moss said in a statement. "Time is the thing that there is never enough of and that waits for no one. I'm intrigued by who will want to own a moment of mine. I was also drawn to the idea that this ownership can be used to help others in need hopefully gain more of it. I look forward to seeing this experiment through."

Each video sold will come with an audio certification recorded by Moss that acknowledges the buyer, and they will also be announced in a social post through the Kate Moss Agency. In addition, part of the proceeds from the sale will go to Adwoa Aboah's Gurl's Talk organization, which provides mental health support for women.