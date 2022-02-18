Just like all of us, Lottie Moss, supermodel Kate Moss’ younger sister, has reportedly been binge-watching the HBO teen-drama and drug-heavy show, Euphoria. However, the 24-year-old model seems to have misconstrued the show's messaging, as she is currently in rehab in Arizona. On February 1, Moss posted a video on Tiktok that said “When everyone’s glamourizing droog taking but you’re literally in r3h4b,” adding, “I think I took euphoria too literally u guys” in the caption.

In another TikTok video, posted with the caption “When people ask why I’m in rehab,” the model is seen mouthing the words “I’ve got a really bad addiction to coke.”

Related | Model Lottie Moss Comes Out As Pansexual

While her big sister Kate Moss fought her own addiction battle pretty publicly, with photos of coke sorting gripping tabloid covers in 2004, Moss' apparent casual attitude while in active recovery isn't rubbing Kate the right way. In conversation with The Post, a family source has spoken about the two sisters’ fallout. “There have been times when Kate has felt straight-up mortified. She has had her head in her hands about Lottie and what she is doing with her career,” they said.

Kate has been sober for four years now, so it comes as no surprise that she might need a little distance from her little sister's conduct. “Kate was frustrated because Lottie kept on wanting to drink and posting sexually provocative stuff on Insta all the time,” the family source continued, adding, “It isn’t easy for Kate to be around people who are drinking, and she definitely won’t be around anyone who is using cocaine.”

Kate’s 19-year-old daughter Lila has also been wary of her aunt’s affairs. A friend of the mother-daughter duo revealed that, during the lockdown, Kate invited her younger sister to stay at their country house and “Lila point-blank refused to have anything to do with Lottie on social media,” concluding that she is “disdainful of Lottie.”

While Moss is in rehab, both Kate and Lila are trying to keep pushing forward with their lives. Kate has recently been seen celebrating the launch of a book by Fendi designer Kim Jones and her photographer boyfriend, Count Nikolai von Bismarck. Lila, meanwhile, has become the new face of Fendi and recently modeled for Marc Jacobs.