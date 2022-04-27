In today’s surprising news, actress Kate Hudson announced she’s recording an album. If you’re thinking to yourself, “I didn’t know Kate Hudson could sing,” you’re not alone! The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star is dipping a toe into music for the first time, really, and we are very, very curious.

Hudson shared two photos of herself on Instagram in a rehearsal studio of sorts with the caption, “Finally realized it’s time to say f#%! it and saaaannngg!!!!!” She also hashtagged it #albumincoming and #myikigai, which is Japanese the concept of “reason for being,” according to People.

Though she hasn’t had a musical career of her own yet, Hudson does have some music in her family. Her dad, William Louis Hudson Jr., was part of The Hudson Brothers Band back in the 1960s and 1970s, so she quite possibly inherited some of his vocal prowess. Plus her cousin, Sarah Hudson, is the singer/songwriter who makes music under the Ultraviolet Sound project. And let’s not forget that Hudson’s brother, Oliver Hudson, has been known to belt out a tune on a whim.

Alas, we have virtually no idea what might come of Hudson’s album, but some of her famous friends seem excited that it’s finally happening, so maybe she sang for them before and know this is a good idea? Rachel Zoe commented on her Instagram, writing, “YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS FCKING about time woman!” And musical genius Janelle Monáe wrote, “Yaaaaassssss fly my love !”

To be fair, we aren’t totally in the dark about Hudson’s singing voice. She did sing, albeit not seriously, in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and had a small role in Glee as a dance instructor once upon a time. And we can’t forget that she sang in Music, the very controversial movie by Sia.

I guess now we wait to see what she can do with real recorded music of her own!