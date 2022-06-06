When the new season of Netflix’s Stranger Things landed on Netflix on May 27, it did so with a big feature of Kate Bush’s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” in episode four. With its prominent placement in the show, the decades-old song found a new home on the streaming charts, bringing in a ton of new fans who weren’t already familiar with Bush’s music — and the singer herself is very grateful.

“When the first series came out, friends kept asking us if we’d seen Stranger Things, so we checked it out and really loved it,” Bush shared in a new statement today. “We’ve watched every series since then, as a family. When they approached us to use 'Running Up That Hill,' you could tell that a lot of care had gone into how it was used in the context of the story and I really liked the fact that the song was a positive totem for the character, Max [Sadie Sink].”

Bush went on to praise the Netflix show, calling it an “epic piece of work” and adding that show creators Matt and Ross Duffer deserve all the positive feedback they’ve been getting for their hard work.

"You might've heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix," she said. "It features the song, 'Running Up That Hill' which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show - I love it too!”

Bush continued, "Because of this, 'Running Up That Hill' is charting around the world and has entered the U.K. chart at No. 8. It's all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July."

Bush’s song climbed to the top of the Spotify Top 50 in the USA playlist, where it’s still holding court, and it’s sitting at No. 2 on the Global Top 50 playlist on Spotify. The track's also making the rounds on TikTok as a trending sound, while raising conversation around the internet due to how it was used in the show.

Though some of Bush’s longtime fans found themselves frustrated that their favorite niche queen had suddenly gone so mainstream, newer fans were simply excited to be introduced to such a good song through a popular TV show. Bush, who is notoriously low-key, seems pretty OK with this new burst of popularity for her Hounds of Love track, and we love that for her.

In her newest statement, she wrote, “It’s very touching that the song has been so warmly received, especially as it’s being driven by the young fans who love the shows.”