Kate Bush is known for being a reclusive artist, so the rare moments we hear from her are all the more noteworthy.
Presumably emerging from the fairy hollow she hibernates in all winter, Bush has shared a Christmas message to her website reflecting on the pandemic. "With nearly two years of Covid, are any of us the same people we were before?" Bush writes. "It’s left everyone confused and uncertain of the future."
kate bush fans when she shows a sign of lifepic.twitter.com/hRL7G9hcq9— kate bush\u2019s aquarius moon (@kate bush\u2019s aquarius moon) 1640033766
The artist goes on to thank Britain's National Health Service, and advocate for an increased pay raise for the doctors and nurses that have worked tirelessly on the frontlines for the past two years. "It’s been a terrible time of loss for so many," she writes. "These caring people are showing such extraordinary acts of kindness to others."
In true Kate Bush fashion, the message digressed into a musing on a bird she spotted the other day:
"I’d like to mention something that happened a few weeks ago on a walk; stopping to look at the view, I noticed something moving in a tree right beside me. It was a Goldcrest - the smallest bird in Europe, even smaller than a wren. I stood still, hoping not to frighten it away. Its colouring is beautiful - a peacock’s eye on each wing and a striking yellow streak on its tiny head. This gorgeous little ball of fluff flew away after ten minutes or so. I’ve only ever seen one once before and very briefly. It made my day. In these strange times, I really hope you can get the chance to stop for a moment and feel nature around you."
Kate Bush speaking publicly for the first time in 900000 years to be like \u201cI saw a bird and it made me happy\u201d is the most Kate Bush thing I can think of and I love it— sweet dee\u2764\ufe0f\u200d\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udde1 (@sweet dee\u2764\ufe0f\u200d\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udde1) 1640052970
i think the kate bush vs. goldcrest story is metaphorical for kate bush stans seeing kate once in a while since 10 years in public— nicki leekx (@nicki leekx) 1640029164
Bush signed off her message, urging everyone to stay safe and wishing them "a restful Christmas and hoping 2022 is a happier year for everyone."
Photo via Getty
- Big Boi Hints at a Possible Kate Bush Collab Coming Soon - PAPER ›
- Katie Wood Premieres Kate Bush-Inspired "Uh HuH Yeah" Video ... ›