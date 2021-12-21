Kate Bush is known for being a reclusive artist, so the rare moments we hear from her are all the more noteworthy.

Presumably emerging from the fairy hollow she hibernates in all winter, Bush has shared a Christmas message to her website reflecting on the pandemic. "With nearly two years of Covid, are any of us the same people we were before?" Bush writes. "It’s left everyone confused and uncertain of the future."

The artist goes on to thank Britain's National Health Service, and advocate for an increased pay raise for the doctors and nurses that have worked tirelessly on the frontlines for the past two years. "It’s been a terrible time of loss for so many," she writes. "These caring people are showing such extraordinary acts of kindness to others."

In true Kate Bush fashion, the message digressed into a musing on a bird she spotted the other day:

"I’d like to mention something that happened a few weeks ago on a walk; stopping to look at the view, I noticed something moving in a tree right beside me. It was a Goldcrest - the smallest bird in Europe, even smaller than a wren. I stood still, hoping not to frighten it away. Its colouring is beautiful - a peacock’s eye on each wing and a striking yellow streak on its tiny head. This gorgeous little ball of fluff flew away after ten minutes or so. I’ve only ever seen one once before and very briefly. It made my day. In these strange times, I really hope you can get the chance to stop for a moment and feel nature around you."

Bush signed off her message, urging everyone to stay safe and wishing them "a restful Christmas and hoping 2022 is a happier year for everyone."