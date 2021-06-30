Kataluna Enriquez will make history this fall when she becomes the first openly trans woman to compete in the Miss USA pageant.

On Sunday, the model and fashion designer best 21 other contestants at Las Vegas' South Point Hotel Casino for the title of Miss Nevada 2021. And of course, she did it all in a self-made rainbow gown in honor of Pride month.

According to a report from KVVU-TV, Enriquez — who made the switch from trans-specific pageants to the cisgender circuit last year — focused her platform on trans awareness and mental health during the competition, using the Q&A portion to emphasize the importance of living your truth as proud transgender woman of color.

"I didn't have the easiest journey in life," she later told the NBC affiliate. "I struggled with physical and sexual abuse. I struggled with mental health. I didn't have much growing up. I didn't have support. But I'm still able to thrive, and I'm still able to survive and become a trailblazer for many."

Additionally in a separate Instagram post, Enriquez also went on to celebrate her win by thanking the LGBTQ+ community who are "always in [her] heart," before adding that "my win is our win."

She is now set to compete for the national title at the 2021 Miss USA pageant on November 29. Until then though, you can see Enriquez's post about the achievement, below.