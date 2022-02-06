On Saturday, makeup mogul and artist Kat Von D found an unwelcome visitor in her home in the middle of the night.

Per TMZ, authorities said that she and her three-year-old son Leafar were sound asleep at approximately 10:15 PM when she got woken up by a beam of light moving around the house. She immediately grabbed her son and dialed 911. Police came over promptly to search the house.

Authorities found a man in his 30's just walking around the home. He told the officers that he was buying the house and needed to use the bathroom. It's unclear what his true intentions were and whether he knew whose residence he intruded upon, but Von D recently put the $15 million property on the market, which suggests that he may have known.

According to reports, he got in by jumping a fence and may have made his way in through an open door or window. There were no signs of forced entry.

The man is currently in police custody for residential burglary.