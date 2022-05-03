The Kardashians have been cleared of all charges related to Blac Chyna's defamation lawsuit.
On Monday, the verdict was delivered in Los Angeles Superior Court after jurors concluded the model didn't have enough evidence to prove the famous family — specifically Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian — spread lies about her alleged abuse of ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian. Chyna also accused the Kardashians of using their influence to cancel the second season of her E! reality show, Rob & Chyna, which saw the former couple prepare for the arrival of their daughter, Dream Kardashian.
According to TMZ though, jurors cleared Kris, Kylie and Khloé of all allegations. They also determined that Kim Kardashian — who was previously dropped from the defamation portion of the suit — also had nothing to do with the cancelation of Rob & Chyna.
Chyna was previously seeking over $100 million in damages related to the loss of potential earnings from the show. With this ruling though, she will not be awarded any monetary compensation, even though the jury found the family did act with their own financial interests in mind.
The trial — which lasted two weeks — comes five years after Chyna filed the suit in 2017 on the heels of Rob's revenge porn scandal and a series of online allegations made against her.
During the trial, both sides admitted that the relationship was extremely toxic. However, the Kardashians also came out with a series of bombshell accusations against Chyna, including claims that she threatened to kill Kylie. They also alleged that Chyna pointed an unloaded gun at Rob's head and tried to choke him out with an iPhone charging cable, which Chyna responded to by saying she was just joking.
Read TMZ's report here.
Photos via Getty / Frazer Harrison & Charley Gallay
- Blac Chyna Allegedly Threatened to Kill Kylie Jenner - PAPER ›
- Blac Chyna Allegedly Held a Gun to Rob Kardashian's Head - PAPER ›
- Kim Kardashian Dropped from Blac Chyna's Defamation Lawsuit ... ›