On Sunday, Kylie Jenner surprised her family with some extravagant gifts for Mother's Day. She gave her mom Kris and sisters Kim and Khloe one-of-a-kind novelty bags by Judith Leiber, thus adding to their ever-growing collection of accessories from the luxury brand.

Kim shared a video on her Instagram Story of the "Wildcat Chiquita Crystal Clutch" she received in cobalt, while Khloe posted a Story of the same bag in a champagne shade. Both bags retailed for $5,495 — pennies for the youngest-ever self-made billionaire, surely.

Meanwhile, Kris received two bags from her beauty mogul daughter, one in the shape of a wrecking ball and the other a sparkly gold hand with the middle finger sticking out. "Only @kyliejenner would find this and know it's just me," she wrote.

Kris is also super close friends with Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, the creative director of Judith Leiber and wife of designer Tommy Hilfiger (Dee and Kris often go on vacations together). She joined the brand in January 2017, a year before the death of the label's eponymous founder.

"It really is a process. It starts off, especially if it's a novelty item such as a french fry, as a sketch," Hilfiger tells PAPER. "They have to be made into a clay sculpture, which is then made into a mold and hand-painted and then after that it has to be crystalized."

She continues, "Each one of those crystals is hand-placed and hand-glued. It's like buying a piece of art. It's not like a cut and sew leather bag produced in a factory. They're so different. The craftsmanship and the artisanship that goes into making one of these bags is a lot and that's why they're collected the way that they are."

The past few years, celebrities have gravitated to Judith Leiber's quirky and statement bags at plenty of red carpets and big premieres. Among the brand's devotees are Jennifer Lopez (who carried the Cashstacks bag in the Hustlers movie), Lizzo (Hershey's bag) and Lady Gaga, who carried a black brick phone clutch at last year's Met Gala.

"I also think it's gratifying in a sense that these celebrities have their choice of whatever to wear and the fact that they genuinely love our bags and love our brand is wonderful," said Hilfiger, adding that they're not paid to carry these items.

Below, see a clip of Kris Jennifer giving Dee Hilfiger a closet tour of her Judith Leiber collection. All bags seen on the Kardashians are available for special order at info@judithleiber.com.