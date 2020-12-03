Once again, we have come to that point in the week where we must ask the rhetorical question; Are the Kardashians okay?

The pandemic has been especially rough on the family of multi-million dollar reality stars to be fair. They're just trying to live their lives and throw private island birthday parties and show off the hologram of their dead dad like the rest of us would if we could. It's difficult to say if the more bizarre and erratic headlines to come out of the Kardashian-Jenner camp this year are symptomatic of 2020's uniquely deranged atmosphere or that quarantine has just made us more acutely aware of them, but with or without their namesake show they certainly have managed to find countless ways to keep us entertained.

Reactions ranged from nervous confusion, "am I in trouble?," to freaked out shock, "Is this real or is this a picture?" as the celebs were left to squirm under the Kardashians' intense, unresponsive gaze. In the unwitting victims' defense, there is this sense that they've all just been called to the principal's office without any explanation. It's objectively a bizarre call to be on the receiving end of, regardless of whether or not one of Hollywood's most powerful families was on the other end.

What's even more inscrutable is that Kim shared Kylie's video of the prank with the caption "this was fun..." which apart from having unnecessarily ominous ellipses tacked on, suggests that flexing the family's collective threatening aura is "fun." There's certainly a lot to read into here but in the interest of trying not to invoke the FaceTime ire of the Kardashians ourselves, we'll quit while we're ahead.