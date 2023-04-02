Karamo Brown Says His 'Biological Clock is Ticking'

Karamo Brown is ready for marriage.

Speaking recently to Page Six, the Queer Eye star said that his "biological clock is ticking." The 42-year-old television host has been dating photographer Carlos Medel for two years, but is now eager for the next step. "I’m trying not to be the boyfriend that pressures while also dropping hints," Brown told the outlet.

Prior to Medel, Brown was in a 10-year relationship with his ex fiancé Ian Jordan. The relationship ended during the pandemic. "The pandemic made us realize that there are some things we need to work on," Brown explained. "And we weren’t able to work them out and I was willing to, but it just didn’t work."

Now, he says his current relationship is in a good place, adding, "Now we're at a place with my new partner, we're not having any issues. Things are great." On Valentine's Day this year, he posted a photo of himself with Medel, writing in the caption, "Mi vida, thank you for always making me feel safe, seen and supported."

Brown first made history in 2004 as the first openly gay Black man to be cast on a reality show, when he appeared on MTV's The Real World: Philadelphia. Today, he's one part of the quintet of the massively successful Queer Eye reboot, whose seventh season will premiere in 2023, as well as host of his own eponymous syndicated talk show Karamo, which was recently renewed for a second season.

Outside of his professional life, Brown is already the proud father of two sons. In 2007, he found out he was the father of a then 10-year-old boy named Jason. He subsequently adopted the boy's half brother, Chris, in 2010.