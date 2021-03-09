Kanye West's former bodyguard is ready to share his behind-the-scenes experience with the rapper in an "explosive" new documentary.

According to a new interview with Page Six, Steve Stanulis — a former NYPD officer and Chippendales performer — revealed that he was approached by two studios to create a documentary focused on his time working under the star.

Related | Former Bodyguard Accuses Kanye and Kim of Calling the Paparazzi on Themselves

"They see this as a '48 Hours' for real, or a 'Lethal Weapon' for real," Stanulis said. "It comes from my mouth, I worked with [West] two separate times."

He went on to add, "Every day was a new adventure. There are a ton of stories I haven't told."

According to the publication, Stanulis was witness to some of West's most controversial moments, including his SNL backstage rant in 2016. However, the former bodyguard apparently explained that the documentary will start with West's 2016 $30 million lawsuit against him for breaking the rules of his NDA "and work backwards, with all the craziness."

"Why not address the elephant in the room?" Stanulis said. "They threatened to sue me two separate times — once back in the day, and then on a podcast this year. It went viral, and they threatened to sue me again for $10 million, and my attorney countered and it just went away."

West has yet to respond to Stanulis's new project.