It's never too late to join the TikTok cult, and this time Kanye West is getting in on the action.

Shortly after announcing that he is seeking to end his partnership with Gap, the fashion and music giant made his debut on the app doing the most Kanye West thing ever: jamming along to his own music.

@ye Ye on TikTok

While driving around on a beautiful day, the video shows the camera pointed at the dashboard, indicating that Ye was enjoying a leisurely drive to "Closed On Sunday" from his 2019 album JESUS IS KING.

West previously had a public spat with ex-wife Kim Kardashian for their eldest daughter North West's presence on the video-sharing app. Kardashian runs a joint account with her daughter that has over seven million followers.

With a TikTok, the Gap partnership out of the way and a seemingly infinite amount of freedom and resources, seems like we can get anything from another YEEZY SEASON show to Ye teaching us some new TikTok moves.