Kanye West, who just opened a school, claims to have never read "any book."

Following the opening of West's newly-opened Christian prep school Donda Academy, named after his late mother Donda West, it was revealed last week that parents of students attending the school were asked to sign NDAs. Amidst this news, Ye appeared Alo Yoga's Mind Full podcast with CEO Danny Harris, where he compared reading to eating Brussels sprouts.

"When you said I hadn’t read this book, I actually haven’t read any book,” West, 45, said. “Reading is like eating Brussels sprouts for me.”

It's not the first time West has expressed an unfavorable sentiment towards the literary arts: in 2009, while promoting a 52-page book that he co-authored, ironically, the artist told Reuters, "I am a proud non-reader of books — I like to get information from doing stuff like actually talking to people and living real life."

Little is known about the Donda Academy beyond what's listed on its website as a curriculum of "full school worship; core classes of language arts, math, and science; lunch and recess; enrichment courses including World Language, Visual Art, Film, Choir, and Parkour.” West, however, already has big plans for the school, which include additional locations

On the same podcast, West also revealed that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian raises their kids "80 percent of the time." Watch the full interview below.