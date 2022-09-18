Kanye West is sharing details about how he co-parents with Kim Kardashian.

Appearing on the Alo Mind Full podcast, the rapper and Yeezy mogul said, "Even to this day, I'll still give Kim advice on things that can help, because that's gonna go to the kids." He added, "She's still gotta, basically, 80 percent of the time, raise those children."

It's a calmer tone for West, who has spent the last few weeks stirring the pot on social media, including attempting to rally his "fellow cum donors," referring to the other men who've had kids with members of the Kardashian clan. Last week, he also appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell to reveal he was terminating Yeezy Gap, his longstanding partnership with Gap.

It seems like the coparenting, at least, is working as the rapper and Skims mogul are still in contact about their four kids, North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3. After nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed divorce papers in March 2021, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting joint custody.