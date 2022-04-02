Kanye West is reportedly ready to stop his intense online harassment campaign against Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

On Friday, sources close to the Kardashian family told Page Six that Ye has finally agreed to back off after a near-stream of threats and attacks against his ex and her new boyfriend, before adding that he's "going away to get help."

"For the sake of their kids, Kanye told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better," as one insider said.

It's currently unclear where exactly the rapper will "go" or whether he will enter a treatment facility of some type, though Ye's rep told the publication he's "committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children."

Despite initially saying he wanted to "restore" his family and put a stop to Kardashian's divorce petition, Ye's harassment of the SKIMS founder and the comedian has continued to grow more troubling over the past few months, with numerous accusations surrounding Kardashian's parenting and alleged "kidnapping" after claiming she was keeping him away from their four kids.

In response to Ye's escalating actions, Kardashian filed court documents saying she "very much [desired] to be divorced" and that "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress." Not only that, but she also recently commented on Ye's Instagram post about her alleged attempts to separate him from his children by writing, "Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school."

Additionally, Ye previously threatened Davidson with bodily harm on a song called "Eazy" and amped up the attack by releasing an accompanying music video where he can be seen burying and decapitating a claymation version of the SNL star. Since then, screenshots of an alleged text conversation between the two have emerged and show Davidson defending Kardashian as "literally the best mother I've ever met."

"I've decided that I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the fuck up," he seemingly wrote, though he also went on to offer to help Ye with his mental health, which many have speculated to be the reason why his ongoing attacks have been so vitriolic.

"Let me help you man. I struggle with mental health stuff too. It's not an easy journey," Davidson wrote, while offering to meet up with him "privately one on one."

"You don't have to feel this way anymore. There's no shame in having a little help. You'll be so happy and at peace," he said. "What you are doing to your family is dangerous and going to scar them for life. Please handle these matters privately bro I beg you."

