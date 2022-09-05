Nurse, he's out again.

Kanye West's recent return to Instagram has been colorful, to say the least. As a part of an onslaught of new posts this week, West addresses a viral image in which he appeared to allege that ex-wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he is actively in divorce proceedings, suffered from irregularly frequent bouts of diarrhea. According to West, he never wrote this.

"This was not from me,” West wrote. “Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny." In the same post, the rapper also railed against Kardashian's recent ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, suggesting the comedian is not funny: "I like to post comments cause y’all n***as is hilarious. I love funny people and I think that’s one of the reasons me and Skete could’ve never been friends."

Earlier this week, the rapper and mogul also made headlines when he attempted to rally his "fellow cum donors" Travis Scott, Tristan Thompson, and Scott Disick — all of whom have children with a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan — against the famous family.

Days after, Ye shared Instagram posts of the entire executive board of Adidas, apparently in an effort to challenge Instagram's policy as well as to express frustration over his perceived loss of control over the Yeezy brand. It's yet to be seen how the Kardashian-Jenners, Adidas executives, and Meta, which owns Instagram, will respond to all of this.