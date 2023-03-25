Kanye West Says a Jonah Hill Movie Cured His Antisemitism

Kanye West is, allegedly, changing his tune on antisemitism.

The mogul and rapper caused some controversy last year when he began experimenting with antisemitic discourse. After tweeting about going "death con 3 on all Jewish people" and equating Planned Parenthood to the Holocaust Museum, West was temporarily banned from Instagram and Twitter, and was eventually named "antisemite of the year" by a watchdog group. Now, according to a new post, it appears West may "like Jewish people again."

Taking to Instagram on March 25, West posted the movie poster for the 2012 comedy 21 Jump Street starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum. In the caption, he wrote, "Watching Jonah Hill in 21 jump street made me like Jewish people again," before adding a personal note, "Thank you Jonah Hill I love you."

Beyond the actor and comedian, West also credits Jesus as helping change his formerly antisemitic views. "No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people," the 45-year-old continued. "No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew."

Hill — who grew up in an affluent Jewish family, attended religious school, and celebrated a bar mitzvah — has previously spoken about his conflicted feelings about West. During an interview in 2018, when West was at the height of his Trump-loving, MAGA-hat era, Hill told Pitchfork, "It’s a hard one right now, but of course I still love Kanye. He’s the artist of my generation."

"I’ve known him for a long time — I’ve been down the road of almost directing three videos with him," the 39-year-old continued, noting that he felt West should apologize for his political stance. "He’s a genius. But I don’t know what the fuck this whole thing’s about."