Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, dropped a new single with long-time collaborator The Game on Friday. And the new track, "Eazy," talks openly about how the rapper's currently feeling as he goes through his divorce with ex Kim Kardashian.

He raps that he and Kardashian are having "the best divorce ever," adding, "If we go to court, we'll go to court together / Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we'll go to Kourt's together." Reports have been saying that the split has been relatively amicable for the sake of co-parenting their four kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

But later in the song he also seems to take a dig at her parenting skills, rapping, "I watch four kids for, like, five hours a day...I got love for the nannies, but real family is better / The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit."

On Friday, Entertainment Tonight also reported that Ye claimed in an interview that Kardashian's security didn't allow him into her house to see their eldest daughter North. "My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North's father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter," he claimed. "And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can't even go to."

Referencing his decision to buy a house directly across the street from his ex-wife's home, in the song he suggests that the move was more for his kids than anything else, continuing, "Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door / What you think the point of really bein' rich for?/ When you give 'em everything they only want more / Bougie and unruly, y'all need to do some chores/ Rich-ass kids, this ain't yo mama house/ Climb on your brother's shoulders, get that Top Ramen out."

He also clearly isn't happy with Kardashian's new boo, Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, as he says in the song, "God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass." The line is followed by a woman saying, "Who?" He then brags about his own current flame, Julia Fox, with a shoutout: "And my new bitch bad / I know Illuminati mad."

The diss track dropped after Coachella announced that Ye would be a headliner at the 2022 festival. Listen to "Eazy" below.