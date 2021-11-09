Kanye "Ye" West is extending an olive branch to Drake.

For those of you who need a brief refresher, the rappers have been at odds for the past 12 years, exchanging barbs over romance rumors involving Drake and Kim Kardashian, as well as Ye's alleged role in leaking the news that Drake has a son. However, the conflict escalated earlier this year around the releases of their respective albums, Donda and Certified Lover Boy, with their subsequent feud involving everything from lyrical digs to doxxing to shady video castings.

Now though, it seems as if Ye is ready to squash their beef, at least according to an Instagram video shared by Rap-A-Lot CEO J Prince.

According to his caption, Prince met with Ye last night to pass on a message from Larry Hoover, the incarcerated co-founder of Chicago's Gangster Disciples gang. Hoover — who's mentioned on Donda — said he wanted to "see peace between" the two and, as such, Ye said in the video that he wanted them to "come together."

"I'm making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake," he said while reading prepared remarks on his phone. "Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it's time to put it to rest."

Ye then went on to ask Drake to appear as a special guest at his LA show on December 7 "with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover."

"I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together," he concluded.

Watch J Prince's video below.