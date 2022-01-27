Kanye West is making sure he stays firmly in the news cycle. He's at the couture shows moonlighting as a makeup artist for new girlfriend Julia Fox, launching a new GAP collection in collaboration with Balenciaga and now — he's back to music, announcing the release of Donda 2.

Ye took to Instagram today (Jan. 27) to share the news, featuring what's presumably the release date "2 22 22" superimposed atop a burning house. In the accompanying caption, he revealed the name, Donda 2, and notes that the upcoming volume will be executive produced by Future.

Seems as though Ye is taking a page out of the Swift-Grande playbook with fast turn-around times between projects and surprise drops: Donda has only been out for about six months and Ye's usual cadence hovers around two years between cycles. Considering his latest song with the Game, "Eazy," divulges some drama around his very public split from Kim Kardashian, we're hoping to see some more beating "Pete Davidson's ass" bars on the timely sequel.